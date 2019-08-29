Home World

Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan mimics Wing Commander Abhinandan in video

On February 27, Abhinandan had downed a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight following which his jet had lost control with the base station.

Published: 29th August 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ( left), Pakistani British boxer Amir Khan ( right )

Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ( left), Pakistani British boxer Amir Khan ( right ) | ( Photo | Screengrabs from Twitter videos )

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: A video of the Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan mimicking Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is going viral on the Internet, a media report said on Thursday.

Khan is in currently in Pakistan to "express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren", The News International said in the report.

In the video, Amir Khan appeared to mimic the pilot while sipping his tea.

"Fantastic tea, Kashmiri tea," he says in the video which was also shared by Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General, Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR), from his personal Twitter account.

On February 27, Abhinandan had downed a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight following which his jet had lost control with the base station.

He had been captured by Pakistani security agencies only to be released to India around 60 hours later at the Wagah border.

Following his capture, a video of the pilot praising Pakistani tea had gone viral with his comment "Tea is Fantastic".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Boxer Amir Khan Abhinandan
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp