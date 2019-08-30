Home World

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal Brexit

The move by Johnson to suspend Parliament could make it more likely that Britain falls out of the European Union on October 31 without a deal, wreaking havoc for people and businesses.

LONDON: Britain's Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, says the House of Commons will move quickly to try to block a no-deal Brexit despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament.

Corbyn told Sky News that Parliament should "legislate rapidly" to prevent a "no-deal" Brexit and that he would try to "politically stop" Johnson from pushing through a no-deal Brexit and shutting down Parliament.

Corbyn says "we believe we can do it." The move by Johnson to suspend Parliament could make it more likely that Britain falls out of the European Union on October 31 without a deal, wreaking havoc for people and businesses.

The decision was slammed by some as being dictatorial, but Brexit supporters cheered it as a decisive move to finally bring the country out of the EU three years after the 2016 referendum.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator is warning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson he will not back down before the October 31 departure date and make concessions just to break a deadlock and avoid a chaotic no-deal departure of the UK.

Michel Barnier warned Thursday that "in all circumstances, the EU will continue to protect the interests of its citizens and companies, as well as the conditions for peace and stability on the island of Ireland."

The border situation between the UK's Northern Ireland and the EU's Ireland remains the main sticking point to have an orderly withdrawal of Britain from the bloc.

There are fears it could endanger the peace process on the island.

Barnier said that making sure the island remains peaceful is "our duty & our responsibility." Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson has announced her resignation, the day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended Parliament in a move widely criticized by political opponents.

Davidson cited family reasons, having recently started a family.

But the timing of her decision, coming so soon after Johnson's seismic decision raised questions.

In her resignation speech Thursday, Davidson said that with a Scottish election looming in 2021, she realised it would have been too difficult to be away from her family.

Davidson says she stands behind Johnson's efforts to get a Brexit deal.

Political opposition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament is crystalising, with protests around Britain and a petition to block the move gaining more than 1 million signatures.

Johnson's manoeuvre gives his political opponents even less time to prevent a chaotic no-deal Brexit before the October 31 withdrawal deadline.

But the decision outraged critics and is serving as a unifying force for the disparate opposition.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg dismissed the outrage Thursday as "phony." He insisted in an interview with the BBC that Johnson wants to outline his domestic agenda.

The move has prompted ruptures across the political spectrum, including among members of Johnson's Conservative Party.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is expected to resign Thursday, in part due to opposition to Johnson's Brexit strategy.

