Home World

FATF revises anti-terror targets for Pakistan

The FATF last year placed Pakistan on the grey list of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terror financing.

Published: 31st August 2019 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| AFP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force has set new targets for Pakistan to check terror financing and asked it to monitor the sale of jewellery and prize bonds in this regard, according to a media report on Saturday.

State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency and National Counter Terrorism Authority would record details of the monetary deals, including telecom banking, reported Dunya News.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan forms committee to execute FATF tasks after being put on 'enhanced blacklist'

The state banks' monitoring unit will have to provide data of prize bond owners.

Terrorists accessing prize bonds and transferring money through phone banking has been hit, sources told the news network.

The sources said welfare organisations would also be monitored at the federal and provincial levels.

The FATF last year placed Pakistan on the grey list of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terror financing.

In June, the FATF said that Pakistan had failed to complete its action plan on terror financing.

The Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog warned Islamabad to meet its commitment by October or face action, which could possibly lead to the country getting blacklisted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Financial Action Task Force Pakistan terror
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Resurrected Uganda Airlines flies into crowded African skies
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp