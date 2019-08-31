NRC list part of wider policy to target Muslims: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

By Online Desk

Following the release of the final list of NRC, Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacked the Modi government saying that like the Kashmir clampdown, the NRC list 'is a part of a wider policy to target Muslims'.

The Pakistan Prime Minister, who has been off-lately criticising the Indian government following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, took to Twitter to express his views. "Reports in Indian and international media on Modi Govt's ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world that the illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims, " he said on Twitter.

According to a Geo News report, the move "risked mass deportations of Muslims from Assam." Khan's remark comes a day after he requested the international community on the Kashmir issue ' beyond trade advantages' and warned of a threat of nuclear war with India.

Earlier the PTI chief had said that "if the world does nothing to stop the Indian assault on Kashmir and its people, two nuclear-armed states will get ever closer to a direct military confrontation".

