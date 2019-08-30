Home World

Article 370 fallout: Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of possible military confrontation

Imran Khan, in an article, talked about the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, the responsibility for which was taken by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a Kashmir rally at the Prime Minister office in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a Kashmir rally at the Prime Minister office in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan yet again ratcheted up the nuclear bogey when he warned of a possible military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of Indian government's decisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If the world does nothing to stop the Indian assault on Kashmir and its people, two nuclear-armed states will get ever closer to a direct military confrontation," he wrote in op-ed piece in the The New York Times published today.

Khan wrote that all his efforts to start a dialogue for peace were "rebuffed" by India.

"On July 26, 2018, in my first televised address to Pakistan after winning the elections, I stated we wanted peace with India and if it took one step forward, we would take two steps. After that, a meeting between our two foreign ministers was arranged on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in September 2018, but India cancelled the meeting," Khan said.

The meeting, which was scheduled to take place between former EAM Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in New York, was called off by India hours after security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir were kidnapped and brutally killed.

He also talked about the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, the responsibility for which was taken by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

ALSO READ: Full-blown final war with India in October or November, predicts Pakistan minister

"The Indian government promptly blamed Pakistan. We asked for evidence, but Mr Modi sent Indian Air Force fighter planes across the border to Pakistan," the Pak PM said.

"Evidently Mr. Modi had mistaken our desire for peace in a nuclear neighbourhood as appeasement. We were not simply up against a hostile government. We were up against a "New India," which is governed by leaders and a party that are the products of the Hindu supremacist mother ship, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or the R.S.S," Khan stated.

He objected to India's abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, which had accorded a special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

"The move is illegal under the Constitution of India, but more importantly, it is a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and the Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan," he claimed.

India has dismissed all such claims and maintained that its latest decision in J&K is a matter of its internal affairs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Imran Khan Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp