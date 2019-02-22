A 'Pigcasso' moment: Guess who designed this Swatch watch!

This, ladies and gents, is a very real departure from the seriousness of the horological world we can occasionally catch ourselves drifting into. This Swatch, aptly named Pigcasso (after its creator), came across my desk last week and its backstory instantly brought a smile to my face.
It is a quartz (I know, I know) limited edition of 2019 pieces produced to mark the Chinese year of the pig. For those of you who don’t know (I didn’t), the pig is the twelfth in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac sign. The years of the pig include 1995, 2007, and now 2019. To celebrate, Swatch has teamed up with one of the world’s only known painting pigs, Ms. Pigcasso.
Pigcasso is a fine specimen, weighing in at just over 350 lbs. She has been creating artworks since 2016, having learnt to paint using positive reinforcement training following her rescue (I highly recommend watching her in action over on YouTube). Working with child-friendly paint she produced her latest work on canvas and it was then translated into the watch you now see in front of you. I'll go out on a limb and say that Picasso himself would have been amused by this spectacle at the very least.
Initial Thoughts
The Pigcasso limited edition may not have the allure of the recent Damien Hirst collaboration or the vintage cool of any historic Keith Haring stuff, but you can't deny how much fun it is. Like many Swatch watches, this edition is best teamed with subdued sartorial combinations to avoiding color clash. The watch itself has a white plastic strap and dial adorned with Pigcasso's work and a transparent case. The colors on the strap are green and blue while the dial carries shades of pink and purple. The strokes on the dial do create somewhat of an issue around legibility, but I don't think that's a primary concern with this watch.
We are seeing an increasing number of product launches attached to environmental or social causes, which I applaud. All proceeds from the sale of these limited editions will go to the Farm Sanctuary, whose mission is to inspire compassion for farm animals. I'm in.
The Basics
Brand: Swatch
Model: Ms. Pigcasso Limited Edition
Diameter: 41mm
Case Material: Transparent plastic
Dial Color: White with colorful design created by Pigcasso
Strap/Bracelet: Plastic with Pigcasso design
The Movement
Caliber: Quartz
Functions: Hours and minutes
Pricing & Availability
Price: $110
Availability: Immediately
Limited Edition: 2019 pieces only