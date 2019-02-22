Home World

Donald Trump to meet Chinese trade negotiator amid effort to defuse conflict

The White House said Trump would meet with China's Vice Premier Liu He, who is leading the delegation from Beijing.

Published: 22nd February 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is due to meet Friday afternoon with China's top trade negotiator, as talks continue to try to defuse the escalation of the tariff war between the world's economic superpowers.

The fourth round of talks have been underway all week, with senior officials meeting Thursday and Friday as Trump's threat to more than double tariffs on USD 200 billion in Chinese goods on March 1 looms over the discussions.

The White House said Trump would meet with China's Vice Premier Liu He, who is leading the delegation from Beijing.

China's President Xi Jinping also met with US negotiators last week in Beijing, a sign the two leaders are closely following the high-stakes talks.

Trump has signalled he could extend the March 1 deadline and said any final agreement likely would be sealed at a meeting with Xi.

ALSO READ | New York Times is the enemy of the people, claims angry Donald Trump

Since July, the countries have hit out with tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade, weighing on the manufacturing sectors in both countries and raising fears this could worsen a slowdown in the global economy.

Washington has demanded deep structural changes from Beijing to halt the theft of American technology, as well as the massive subsidies and the advantages granted to state-owned enterprises.

But analysts have said that will be tough for Chinese leaders to go along with and they are more likely to offer instead to buy huge amounts of US goods to reduce the trade surplus -- a politically sensitive issue for Trump who views the trade imbalance as stealing from the United States.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is leading the US negotiating team, which also includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Xi Jinping China-Us trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp