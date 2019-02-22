Pakistan Army holds former ISI chief Asad Durrani guilty of violating military code of conduct

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army Friday held spy agency ISI's former chief Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani guilty of violating military code of conduct by co-authoring a controversial book with India's former intelligence head and punished him by stopping his pension and other benefits.

Durrani, who headed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from August 1990 till March 1992, along with former RAW chief A S Dulat published the book titled 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace' in India.

The powerful army had ordered a Court of Inquiry against Durrani over the book in which the two former spy chiefs touched upon some thorny issues including terrorism, particularly Mumbai attack, Kashmir and the influence of intelligence agencies.

Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor during a media briefing, said Durrani was a former senior officer who held key positions and his conduct should have been different.

"Asad Durrani has been found of guilty of violating military code of conduct...His pension and related benefits have been stopped. He is no more entitled for the benefits which a retired officer is entitled."

To a question, Ghafoor said retired Lieutenant General Durrani was allowed to retain his rank.

The spokesman said currently Durrani is not allowed to leave the country due to his name being on no-fly list and a decision about it will be taken.

Separately, Ghafoor, without giving much details, also said that two senior officers were under arrest on the charges of espionage.

Their court martial had been ordered Whenever the proceeding end, we will share results with you, he said.