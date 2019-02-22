Home World

Pak's flip-flop on terror financing: Complete action plan by May 2019, FATF slams Pakistan

Financial Action Task Force the international financial watchdog in effect warned Pakistan to stick to the deadlines and not miss them again - as they have this time.

Published: 22nd February 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 06:30 PM

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

PARIS: In yet another set back to Pakistan and its beleaguered Imran Khan-led regime vis-a-vis its flip-flop on terror financing, the anti-money global body Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday said it will continue to keep Islamabad in the 'grey list'.

This move is also seen as a minor win for India's efforts as post-Pulwama, Indian agencies submitted dossiers to the FATF urging it that Pakistan should not given any relief.

The FATF held its plenary sitting from February 17 and the deliberations completed on Friday.

In a statement, the FATF said: "Due to the limited progress on action plan item due in January 2019, the FATF urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan, particularly those with the timeliness of May 2019".

The international financial watchdog in effect warned Pakistan to stick to the deadlines and not miss them again - as they have this time.

READ | China downplays UNSC reference on Jaish, says UNSC statement not a judgement

The FATF list matters vis-a-vis terror funding will be reviewed again in June and October later this year.

Sources say India is keen to push for inclusion of Pakistan in the FATF 'black list' like Iran and North Korea.

The blacklisting of Pakistan could only add to the economic woes for the cash-strapped nation which is faced with balance of payment crisis.

Indian government sources say the FATF can 'blacklist' Pakistan if convinced of its role in the Pulwama attack and its complicity in terror funding.

Actions from FATF may lead to "downgrading" of Pakistan by global lenders such as IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and European Union.

In a desperate move on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday 'reinstated' ban on Hafeez Saeed-led Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD).

The JuD is a front organisation of the Lashkar-e-Toiba terror group which had carried out the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed.

The Pakistan government has also decided to ban JuD's charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF).

(With inputs from UNI)

  • Prash
    so they will wait till the election gets over in India and indeed will prepare a plan of action post election results. Dont know why people think every are stupid
    1 day ago reply
