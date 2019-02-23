Home World

Blasts heard in Nigerian city of Maiduguri before polls 

Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency in northeast Nigeria has killed more than 27,000 people and left 1.8 million people homeless.

Published: 23rd February 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MAIDUGURI: A series of explosions was heard in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Saturday, shortly before the opening of polls in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Multiple blasts were heard at about 6:00 am (0500 GMT), locals told AFP.

There was no immediate indication of the cause.

Security sources meanwhile reported clashes between the military and suspected Boko Haram fighters in Auno, on the border of Borno state with neighbouring Yobe.

ALSO READ | Death toll now 15 after Nigeria election stampede

An attack in the town of Geidam, north of the Yobe state capital Damaturu, also forced residents to flee, they added.

Maiduguri is the birthplace of Boko Haram Islamists and has been repeatedly attacked during their nearly 10-year insurgency that has devastated the remote region.

Polls open at 0700 GMT, with President Muhammadu Buhari, a former army general who has vowed to defeat the jihadists, seeking a second term.

Boko Haram has warned it will disrupt the elections.

One resident in the Gomari neighbourhood of Maiduguri said: "I heard several explosions coming from the Bulumkutu area this morning but it's unclear what is happening. There have been suspicions that it was an attack by Boko Haram but we don't know yet."

He added: "Late yesterday (Friday), some gunmen went into the house of a man in Gomari and shot him dead. We still don't know the motive."

Two other residents gave a similar account.

The early morning explosions in Maiduguri come after a Boko Haram attack late on Friday on Zabarmari village, some 10 kilometres (six miles) outside Maiduguri.

The attack forced residents to flee into the city.

Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency in northeast Nigeria has killed more than 27,000 people and left 1.8 million people homeless.

But the government and military have repeatedly said the jihadists are weakened to the point of defeat, despite persistent hit-and-run raids and suicide bomb attacks.

In recent months, there has been an increase in attacks against troops, blamed on or claimed by Boko Haram's Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction.

The IS-backed group is known to operate in northern Yobe state and around the border with Borno state.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Explosions Nigeria polls Maiduguri Boko Haram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp