PETA draws flak after criticizing Google Doodle on Steve Irwin

Animal rights body PETA is facing a backlash after calling out Google Doodle's tribute to legendary Australian wildlife advocate Steve Irwin, saying that the doodle sends a "dangerous, fawning message".

Google celebrated the 57th birth anniversary of 'The Crocodile Hunter' on February 22nd with a doodle.

CRIKEY!



Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates #SteveIrwin, the legendary Australian wildlife advocate & TV personality whose bravery & passion opened the eyes of millions to the wonders of wildlife.



Explore the full slideshow Doodle here → https://t.co/z8PPgDaXfr pic.twitter.com/mGtpwSuqzL — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 22, 2019

Though many loved the adorable tribute made by the search engine, PETA opposed it saying, "Steve Irwin was killed while harassing a ray... and wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business".

#SteveIrwin was killed while harassing a ray; he dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile & wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business. Today’s #GoogleDoodle sends a dangerous, fawning message. Wild animals are entitled to be left alone in their natural habitats. https://t.co/9JfJiBhGLw — PETA (@peta) February 22, 2019

Within minutes of the post, the animal rights organization faced a backlash from people on Twitter.

Where is your habitat for saving animals? You have a wildlife preserve anywhere? Do you have 1,000's of acres preserving animals from extinction?



Steve Irwin spent his whole life wanting to save animals. Ya'll are becoming "progressively" pathetic.



What a croc. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) February 23, 2019

Twitterati demanded an apology from PETA.

There have been few people who have done more for wildlife conservation and education than the Irwin family. You owe them an apology. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) February 23, 2019

Never mind what charity work he did for endangered animals, the funds he raised, animals he helped, the people he educated.. he was a brilliant person who did so much for so many people and animals. @peta you are wrong to disrespect such a wonderful man. — Silkie Allen (@Silkie_Allen) February 22, 2019

Though people expected an apology from PETA, the animal rights organisation's response sparked more outrage. In another post, they said, "Steve Irwin's actions were not on target with his supposed message on protecting wildlife". Adding that a "real wildlife expert" leaves the animals to their own business in their natural homes, PETA further mentioned that what Irwin did was "harassment".

Steve Irwin’s actions were not on target with his supposed message of protecting wildlife. A real wildlife expert & someone who respects animals for the individuals they are leaves them to their own business in their natural homes. — PETA (@peta) February 23, 2019

Stephen Robert Irwin became famous through his TV show, 'The Crocodile Hunter', which he co-hosted with his wife Terri Irwin. The legendary conservationist died in 2006 at the age of 44. He was stabbed in the chest by a stingray's barb while filming underwater.