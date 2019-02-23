Home World

PETA draws flak after criticizing Google Doodle on Steve Irwin

Though many loved the search engine's adorable tribute, PETA opposed it saying, "Steve Irwin was killed while harassing a ray... and wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business"

Screengrab from Google Doodle

Animal rights body PETA is facing a backlash after calling out Google Doodle's tribute to legendary Australian wildlife advocate Steve Irwin, saying that the doodle sends a "dangerous, fawning message".

Google celebrated the 57th birth anniversary of 'The Crocodile Hunter' on February 22nd with a doodle. 

Though many loved the adorable tribute made by the search engine, PETA opposed it saying, "Steve Irwin was killed while harassing a ray... and wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business".

Within minutes of the post, the animal rights organization faced a backlash from people on Twitter.  

Twitterati demanded an apology from PETA. 

Though people expected an apology from PETA, the animal rights organisation's response sparked more outrage. In another post, they said, "Steve Irwin's actions were not on target with his supposed message on protecting wildlife". Adding that a "real wildlife expert" leaves the animals to their own business in their natural homes, PETA further mentioned that what Irwin did was "harassment".

Stephen Robert Irwin became famous through his TV show, 'The Crocodile Hunter', which he co-hosted with his wife Terri Irwin. The legendary conservationist died in 2006 at the age of 44. He was stabbed in the chest by a stingray's barb while filming underwater. 

