Home World

Indian-origin students in Singapore develop device for automatic watering of plants

Pratyush Bansal and Aekas Singh Gulati who study in the eigth grade of Global Indian International School made the device with a moisture sensor with hygrometer detector.

Published: 24th February 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Watering plants

Representational image.

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Two Indian-origin students in Singapore have developed a device which enables automated watering of plants to ensure the plants don't suffer while you are away at work or vacations.

Pratyush Bansal and Aekas Singh Gulati, class eight students at the Global Indian International School (GIIS) here, said they used to get disturbed to see their plants wilted or dead after being back from a vacations and decided to find the solution for the problem.

The students, who were born here, say they have tested the idea at their grandparents' home in India as well and the geography does not make much difference to the efficiency of the device. "We have used a moisture sensor with hygrometer detector which has been connected to a two litres water tank and a water pump motor. A battery and a liquid crystal display completes the functioning," Bansal told PTI.

"So when the water tank is filled and the connecting pipe left in the pot, the moisture sensor detects when the water is needed and the motor pumps water from the tank which will have to be filled every two weeks. If there are multiple pots as many number of pipes can be connected to the device," he added.

The duo was also selected to display their device at the Young Innovators Programme at IIT Kharagpur. The students who are working on commercial viability of the device have estimated its cost at 9 Singapore dollars (Rs 470). "We are now trying to add a wifi enabled circuit board to it with GSM module which will automatically link our mobile phones to the device and we can monitor watering of our plants using an app," Gulati said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore Global Indian International School Indian students Singapore Plant watering automatic device

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp