Home World

Imran Khan allows registered Afghan refugees to open bank accounts in Pakistan

Majority of Afghan refugees fled to Pakistan in 1980s after the Soviet invasion of their country.

Published: 25th February 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked authorities to allow legally registered Afghan refugees to open bank accounts and become part of the country's formal economy.

Around three million Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan and about half of them are registered as refugees and allowed legally to live and work while others are unregistered and considered illegal foreigners.

"I have issued instructions today that Afghan refugees who are registered can open bank accounts and from now onwards they can participate in the formal economy of the country," Khan tweeted.

He said this should have been done a long time ago.

Majority of Afghan refugees fled to Pakistan in 1980s after the Soviet invasion of their country.

Pakistan has been working with UNHCR for their repatriation but the plan to resettle them is slow as the refugees are not willing to go back due to security reasons.

Khan started debate about giving citizenship to these refugees after he came to power last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan  Pakistan Prime Minister Afghan refugees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp