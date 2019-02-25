YouTuber Lilly Singh reveals she is bisexual

By IANS

OTTAWA: YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has revealed on social media that she is bisexual and called it her "superpower".

The Indian-origin Canadian artiste, who is also a comedian, author and a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote: "Female, coloured, bisexual" along with checkboxes ticked green."

She added: "Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I'm fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same."