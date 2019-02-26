Home World

Chinese man to be sued after throwing coins into 'Lucky Air' flight's engine for 'good luck' 

The incident came to light when security workers discovered two coins on the ground near the left-side engine of Lucky Air flight 8L9960 to Kunming. 

Published: 26th February 2019 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Clearly, the airline being named 'Lucky Air' has not been of much help. (Photo | Twitter @aviation24_be)

By Online Desk

It's not just picking up lost coins off the pavement that can bring you luck. According to popular Chinese belief, throwing coins can also bring you good luck!

But this did not prove very lucky for a Chinese passenger who will face criminal charges for throwing coins into an aeroplane's engine before takeoff at the Anqing Tianzhushan Airport in Anhui province.

Clearly, the airline being named 'Lucky Air' has not been of much help (The irony!). The incident came to light when security workers discovered two coins on the ground near the left-side engine of Lucky Air flight 8L9960 to Kunming. 

The 28-year-old man, surnamed Lu, admitted to having thrown coins into the plane's engine for good luck, believing it would keep the flight safe.

The flight had to be cancelled since if a coin is sucked into the engine, it can cause engine failure, leading to serious safety hazards if the plane is in flight, engineers said in the report.

All 161 passengers -- not counting Lu who was detained -- had to wait until the following day to fly to Kunming.

According to reports, the airline said on Friday: "The incident caused a direct economic loss of nearly 140,000 yuan, and our company will press charges against the passenger in accordance with the law."

Lucky Air, a part of the Hainan Airlines group, has claimed that the incident resulted in 140,000 yuan ($20,000) in losses and has said that it plans to pursue legal action against Lu.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in China -- In 2017, a Lucky Air flight was cancelled after a 76-year-old woman threw coins at the engine for "good luck." In the same year, a China Southern Airlines flight was grounded for nearly six hours after an elderly woman passenger tossed nine coins at the engine, and one actually went in. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucky Air airplane coins Chinese belief good luck Chinese flight Shanghai China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp