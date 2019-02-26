Home World

Dutch seize 90,000 vodka bottles believed to be headed to N Korea for Kim Jong Un's army chiefs

The Dutch customs agency retweeted the report but declined to confirm that Kim was the intended recipient.

Published: 26th February 2019 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

THE HAGUE (NETHERLANDS): Dutch customs agents at the port of Rotterdam seized 90,000 bottles of vodka believed to be headed for sanctions-hit North Korea, officials said Tuesday.

The discovery of the Russian booze on a Chinese cargo ship was announced on the eve of a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi. Dutch newspaper AD said the vodka was believed to be for Kim and his army chiefs. The Dutch customs agency retweeted the report but declined to confirm that Kim was the intended recipient.

"It's an incredible story -- it's like something you read in a thriller," customs agency spokesman Roul Velleman said. The bottles of luxury spirit were found on Friday in 3,000 boxes in a container loaded in Hamburg on to the Nebula, a ship owned by China's Cosco.

"Sources indicated to us that a container was destined for North Korea. That was reason enough for us to act," Velleman said. Searching the container proved difficult however because it was hidden beneath an aircraft fuselage which had to be lifted by crane. "That wasn't easy," Velleman said.

The agents however then found what they were looking for. "It was vodka destined for North Korea. We can't confirm it was destined for Kim Jong Un," Velleman said. "We obey the foreign ministry and acted in conformity with the international sanctions against North Korea."

The bottles were still on the harbourside in Rotterdam, he added. "Either the bottles will be destroyed or they will be sold -- it hasn't been decided yet."

Pyongyang remains under UN sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. North Korea is demanding an easing of sanctions after it halted its nuclear and missile tests and to build trust with the United States as Kim prepares for a second summit with Trump.

The Dutch foreign ministry confirmed the seizure of the vodka. "Customs said to us, 'We have reasons to believe that there is vodka on this ship'," foreign ministry spokesman Jeroen van Dommelen said.

"Then the question comes to us, what do we do this time? It's up to our minister and she simply said, 'Well sorry, there are sanctions towards the regime that we just have to respect'."

Sigrid Kaag, the Dutch minister for foreign trade, told the AD newspaper that she ordered the confiscation of the vodka because "the import of luxury goods is also included" in UN sanctions. "It is therefore entirely justified that the customs finally removed that container."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
90000 Vodka bottles Dutch seize acohol Donald Trump Kim Jong Un Kim-Trump Meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp