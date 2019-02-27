Home World

Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel to hold talks on Brexit and other EU issues

Wednesday's meeting comes one day after British Prime Minister Theresa May said Parliament would get the chance to vote to delay Britain's scheduled March 29 departure from the European Union.

Published: 27th February 2019 05:11 PM

Pro and anti Brexit protesters hold placards as they vie for media attention near Parliament in London. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

PARIS: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Brexit, relations with the United States and other European issues.

Such a delay would require other EU members' approval.

Merkel and Macron will also evoke the French-German defense partnership, according to the French president's office.

The leaders in January signed a pact renewing their countries' decades-long friendship.

They pledged to increase cooperation in the areas of foreign and defense policy, fighting crime and terrorism, international development and research.

