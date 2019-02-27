Home World

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan in Pallanwal sector about 75 kilometers from Jammu.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control which resulted in the killing of four civilians.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who is also the foreign ministry spokesman, summoned Ahluwalia and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The firing on February 26 in Nikial and Khuiratta sectors resulted in the killing of four civilians, including three women.

The firing also injured six others, the FO said.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working boundary are "continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons", it said.

"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violation," it alleged.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the statement said.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary, the statement said.

He also said that the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan india Payback for Pulwama Pulwama attack Pakistan attacks F 16 jet

