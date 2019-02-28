Home World

Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump meet for second day of summit talks in Vietnam

Trump appeared to temper expectations of any major breakthroughs, telling reporters Thursday he was 'in no rush', saying results would be achieved over the longer term.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HANOI: North Korea's Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met for a second day of talks in Hanoi Thursday aimed at building on their last meeting eight months ago.

That first historic summit in Singapore produced little more than a vaguely worded document committing to "complete denuclearisation" and observers say concrete steps will need to be laid out at their second meeting in Hanoi.

But Trump appeared to temper expectations of any major breakthroughs, telling reporters Thursday he was "in no rush", saying results would be achieved over the longer term.

"We are going to see, there is no rush, we want to do the right deal," he said as he sat down with Kim at the luxury Metropole hotel.

For his part, Kim promised to "do my best to achieve a great, ultimately good outcome."

They had "walked side by side to Hanoi", where the summit was taking place, and were "continuing great dialogue", he added.

The leaders are scheduled to meet face-to-face this morning before signing a declaration at 2:00 pm (0700 GMT) today.

Trump will hold a press conference before leaving Vietnam Thursday evening, while Kim will stay on for a state visit until his departure this weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kim Jong Un Donald Trump Vietnam summit talks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp