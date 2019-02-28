Pakistan to evaluate India's dossier on Pulwama attack with 'open heart': Shah Mehmood Qureshi

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday said it will evaluate with an "open heart" the dossier handed over by India on "specific details" of the involvement of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in the country.

India handed over the dossier on Wednesday to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said Pakistan was conveyed that India expects Islamabad to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

The Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday confirmed that it received the dossier on the Pulwama attack.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "Will evaluate Indian dossier with an open heart."

"I wish India would have sent this dossier earlier," Qureshi told Geo News.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the dossier will be reviewed by it following which "any and all legal evidence" will be probed.

Islamabad will take action against "credible evidence" provided by India, it said.

The Foreign Office said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already made it clear that Pakistan will help in the Pulwama attack investigation.

"Pakistan is ready for talks on all subjects including terrorism," the statement added.