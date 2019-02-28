Home World

Pakistan to evaluate India's dossier on Pulwama attack with 'open heart': Shah Mehmood Qureshi

The Ministry of External Affairs had said Pakistan was conveyed that India expects Islamabad to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. AP

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday said it will evaluate with an "open heart" the dossier handed over by India on "specific details" of the involvement of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in the country.

India handed over the dossier on Wednesday to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM.

ALSO READ | Pakistan FM Qureshi makes 'urgent' phone call to Chinese FM, briefs him on Indo-Pak tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs had said Pakistan was conveyed that India expects Islamabad to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

The Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday confirmed that it received the dossier on the Pulwama attack.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "Will evaluate Indian dossier with an open heart."

"I wish India would have sent this dossier earlier," Qureshi told Geo News.

WATCH: Donald Trump says America will diffuse Indo-Pak tensions by being the middleman

The Foreign Office in a statement said the dossier will be reviewed by it following which "any and all legal evidence" will be probed.

Islamabad will take action against "credible evidence" provided by India, it said.

The Foreign Office said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already made it clear that Pakistan will help in the Pulwama attack investigation.

"Pakistan is ready for talks on all subjects including terrorism," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaish-e-Mohammad Pulwama terror attack CRPF  Pakistan FM Qureshi Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp