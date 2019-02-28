Saudi Foreign Minister visiting Pakistan with 'important message': Shah Mehmood Qureshi

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir will visit Islamabad on Thursday "carrying an important message" from the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Qureshi said he spoke to the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, a close ally of Pakistan, on Wednesday night and he expressed his desire to visit Pakistan, the Express Tribune reported.

In New Delhi, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to India on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia visited Islamabad on February 17, where he said dialogue was the only way to resolve "outstanding issues" between India and Pakistan.

After concluding his high-profile tour of Pakistan, Prince Muhammad also visited India and held talks with Prime Minister Modi and extended all cooperation to India and other neighbouring countries to deal with terrorism and extremism.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi also welcomed US President Donald Trump's statement on Indo-Pak tensions, saying the US' intervention will prove beneficial for promotion of peace in the region.

"We support President Trump's statement," Qureshi said while addressing the media after the federal cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Qureshi said, "I am glad the US president has noticed the gravity of the situation and decided to intervene."

"Pakistan has long-lasting relations with the US, and Washington's intervention will prove beneficial for promotion of peace in the region," he said, adding that, from the first day we have maintained that we support peace.

"In his opening statement at a press conference at the end of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Trump voiced confidence that the hostilities between India and Pakistan would end soon, saying he has some "reasonably decent" news with the US involved in trying to help reduce tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

"We have been involved in trying to help them (India and Pakistan) stop and we have some reasonably decent news," he told the reporters.