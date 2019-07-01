Home World

10 killed after private aircraft crashes into hangar during takeoff in Texas

There was no one at the hanger at the time of the incident.

Published: 01st July 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

The small airplane crashed as it was taking off from the Dallas-area. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

HOUSTON: Ten people were killed after a private aircraft crashed into a hangar at a local airport in the US state of Texas on Sunday (local time).

The incident took place at the Addison Municipal Airport when a Beechcraft King Air 350 veered into a hanger after taking off, and caught fire, killing all ten on board, said Mary Rosenbleeth, a spokeswoman for the city of Addison.

There was no one at the hanger at the time of the incident, reported CNN. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plane crash Texas Texas crash
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp