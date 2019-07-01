Home World

Cartoonist sacked from four dailies after illustration criticising Trump over border wall goes viral

The cartoonist, who has been contributing to multiple establishments for over two decades, in a series of tweets on Monday added that he has the right to "defend his perspective."

Published: 01st July 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Michael de Adder's cartoon of Donald Trump that got his contract terminated (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Eminent Canadian cartoonist Michael de Adder on Monday said his contract was terminated by four dailies after his cartoon criticising US President Donald Trump over the Mexico border wall crisis went viral.

The 52-year-old had drawn multiple cartoons featuring Trump over the past two weeks. However, it was de Adder's portrayal of the US President along with the dead bodies of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter Angie Valeria, that quickly caught people's attention across Canada and the United States.

A photo of Martínez and young Valeria lying face down in water surrounded by reeds after drowning while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River to get into the US had earlier gone viral on social media platforms.

The bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria (Photo |  AP)

Trump was seen near a golf cart with a stick in his hand, and asking the dead father and child “Do you mind if I play through?” Michael had shared the same on his Twitter handle on June 26 along with the hashtag "#TrumpConcentrationCamps."

On June 29, the cartoonist revealed on Twitter that he was “let go” from all the newspapers owned by Brunswick News, namely the Moncton Times Transcript, Fredericton Daily Gleaner, Telegraph-Journal and Telegraph Journal Saint John.  

The cartoonist, who has been contributing to multiple establishments for over two decades, in a series of tweets on Monday added that he has the right to "defend his perspective."

"But in the past 2 weeks I drew 3 Trump cartoons. 2 went viral and the third went supernova and a day later I was let go. And not only let go, the cartoons they already had in the can were not used. Overnight it was like I never worked for the paper. Make your own conclusions," he wrote.

According to a Brunswick News statement that was released on Sunday morning, de Adder’s freelance contract was cancelled in order to bring in another cartoonist, and they had started the procedures for the same has been “ongoing for weeks.” 

Canadian cartoonist Michael de Adder (Twitter Photo)

In February 2019, Trump declared a national emergency to unlock billions of dollars of federal money to construct the wall along the US-Mexico border, saying the move was essential to prevent America from the invasion of illegal immigrants.

The Pentagon notified the US Congress in April 2019 that it had transferred USD one billion to begin new wall construction at the US-Mexico border at the behest of the US President.

The border wall is one of the long-standing promises that the US President had made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michael de Adder US border wall US-Mexico border wall Donald Trump freedom of expression Cartoonist cartoon
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp