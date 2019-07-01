Home World

WikiLeaks to keep fighting for Julian Assange's freedom

He also stressed that the WikiLeaks website would go on working against all odds.

Published: 01st July 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

WikiLeaks' Editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson (centre L), and barrister Jennifer Robinson (centre R), address members of the media. (Photo| AFP)

By UNI

GENEVA: WikiLeaks will not give up fighting for the freedom of its founder, Julian Assange, imprisoned in Belmarsh in London, in the time left until the US extradition request hearing scheduled to take place in Feb 2020, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson told Sputnik.

"The formal hearing will be at the end of February. And we will be doing some incremental steps on the way to that. But in the meantime, we will of course continue the fight and continue to get people to accept the reality of the seriousness of this case," Hrafnsson said.

He also stressed that the WikiLeaks website would go on working against all odds.

"The precedent that it sets is not about Julian and WikiLeaks, it's about the most serious attack on the press freedom in decades. Our main focus will be supporting, and me as the chief editor as well, we will continue, even though we have a limited capacity, publishing information on the WikiLeaks website," Hrafnsson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WikiLeaks website WikiLeaks Kristinn Hrafnsson
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp