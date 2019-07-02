Home World

Donald Trump signs USD 4.6 billion humanitarian aid package to bolster migrant care 

Trump signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Published: 02nd July 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed a USD 4.6 billion aid package on Monday to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the US-Mexico border.

Many Democratic lawmakers were hoping for more.

They wanted to provide stronger protections for how migrants are treated at holding facilities and to make it easier for lawmakers to make snap visits.

Trump signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump Says US-China trade talks have 'already begun'

The emergency legislation was needed to ease overcrowded, often harsh conditions at US holding facilities for migrants seeking asylum, mostly from Central American nations like Honduras and El Salvador.

"This is a humane solution to a tremendous problem that starts because of our bad immigration laws," Trump said.

The White House had threated to veto a House bill on grounds that it would hamstring border security efforts.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to accept the Republican-controlled Senate's version of the aid package, frustrating the more liberal members of her caucus.

The bill bolsters care for tens of thousands of arrivals taken into custody monthly and sets guidelines for how the Trump administration must handle them.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump says Iran 'playing with fire' after breach of nuclear deal 

Trump expressed satisfaction with the bill, but made clear he was dissatisfied with the state of illegal immigration in the United States.

He suggested he would continue with plans for a nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living the United States illegally, including families.

Trump delayed the raids about a week ago. The move came after Pelosi urged Trump to call them off.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement leaders had also expressed serious concerns that officers' safety would be in jeopardy because too many details about the raids had been made public.

"After July 4th, a lot of people are going to be brought back out," Trump threatened.

"ICE is going to be apprehending them and bringing them back." Trump dismissed the conditions that most people seeking asylum in the US face in their home countries.

He said they are lodging "frivolous asylum claims."

 "That's what they do to gain access into the country," Trump said.

"They lodge claims of asylum, and they're totally bogus claims."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump US US immigration US immigration crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp