Imran reveals his property: Rs 5.6 crore savings, land and goats worth Rs 5.2 crore, no car

Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto and his father and former President Asif Ali Zardari is the wealthiest among politicians with a net worth of Rs 150 crore.

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistans_Prime_Minister_Imran_Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has assets worth Rs 10.8 crore, land, four goats but does not own a personal car, according to details released by the election commission.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday publicly released the details of assets of key politicians, including that of Prime Minister Khan.

The ECP revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to be the wealthiest among all the politicians with a net worth of Rs 150 crore and owned two villas in Dubai.

According to the documents released by the electoral body, Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, owns assets worth Rs 10.8 crore.

But he has shown his palatial Bani Gala residence, which he showed as a gift without declaring its value, The Express Tribune reported.

Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in his declaration, stated that he has invested in four foreign currency bank accounts.

In the pound account, he has 2,067 pounds (Rs 179,124.87), in the dollar account USD 329,060 (Rs 22,660,447.18), USD 1,470 (Rs 101,230.35) in another account while he has no amount in his Euro account.

Khan does not own a personal car but has Rs 2.4 crore in cash. He has Rs 96 lakh in two national banks.

He also presented assets details of his spouse, Bushra Bibi, who owns a house in Bani Gala, land in Pakpattan and in Okara.

The top poll body further revealed that the prime minister has three foreign currency accounts - one each for US dollars, Euro and Pound Sterling.

In addition to property and other assets, also owns four goats worth Rs 50,000 each and 150 acres of agricultural land.

Among other politicians, the commission revealed that former president Asif Ali Zardari owns holdings worth Rs 66 crore.

Of the total, Zardari owns animals worth Rs 1 crore and arms worth Rs 1.66 crore.

The PPP leader also declared himself as a partner in two villas in Dubai. Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah also owns assets worth Rs 6 crore.

According to the ECP, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif owns possessions worth Rs 18.9 core whereas his spouses, Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani, own assets worth Rs 23 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.

