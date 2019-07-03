Four Indian-Americans arrested in US for H1B visa fraud 

Home World

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Published: 03rd July 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Four Indian-American executives from two IT staffing companies have been arrested on charges of fraudulently using the H-1B visa programme to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors, the US Justice Department has said.

ALSO READ: H-1B visa cap likely to hurt US firms too

Vijay Mane, 39, Venkataramana Mannam, 47, and Fernando Silva, 53, from New Jersey while Sateesh Vemuri, 52, from California were each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Vemuri made his initial appearance on July 1 before the US Magistrate Judge Steven C Mannion in Newark federal court while Mannam and Silva appeared before the US Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre in Newark federal court on June 25.

Mane appeared before Judge Wettre on June 27.

All accused were released on USD 250,000 bond, the Department of Justice said.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine.

ALSO READ: US company to pay USD 1.1 million in back wages to H-1B employees including Indians

According to the Department of Justice, Mane, Mannam, and Vemuri controlled two IT staffing companies- Procure Professionals Inc and Krypto IT Solutions Inc, located in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Similarly, Silva and Mannam also controlled another New Jersey staffing company, referred to in the complaint as 'Client A'.

They used Procure and Krypto to recruit foreign nationals and sponsor them for H-1B visas, which allow recipients to live and work temporarily in the US in positions requiring specialised skills.

To expedite their visa applications, the defendants caused Procure and Krypto to file H-1B applications falsely asserting that the foreign worker/beneficiaries had already secured positions at Client A, when, in reality, no such positions existed, federal prosecutors alleged.

ALSO READ: Not received any communication on H-1B visa cap from US, says Indian government

Instead, they used these fraudulent applications to build a bench of job candidates already admitted to the United States, who could then be hired out immediately to client companies without the need to wait through the visa application process, giving the defendants an advantage over their competitors in the staffing industry.

The charges against the four comes amid a crackdown on the H-1B programme by the administration of President Donald Trump, which has taken aim at outsourcers and IT staffing companies, and dramatically increased the rate of rejection for H-1B visas.

India America H1B visa H1B visa fraud
