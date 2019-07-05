Imran Khan might inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on November 8

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Pakistan has completed over 80 per cent of the work on the Kartarpur Corridor and the corridor on the Pakistan side is likely be inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 8. The first `jatha’ (group of pilgrims) from India are expected to cross over into Pakistan through the corridor on November 9 to pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib. As the second round of talks between India and Pakistan to discuss the modalities of the corridor will be held on July 14 at Wagah on Indo-Pak border.

It is learnt that Pakistan has completed over 80 per cent of the work on the Kartarpur Corridor including the construction of the main road, bridge and buildings from the zero line to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib.

Sources said that said the main function to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak will be held at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan (birthplace of Guru Nanak) from November 10 to 12 and around one lakh pilgrims are expected to attend.

Then these pilgrims will also be allowed to stay for one day at Kartarpur Sahib. All pilgrims coming through the corridor to visit Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur from India will not need a visa.

It is learnt that Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhank Committee (PSGPC) will be coordinating with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) in this regard.

Also PSGPC is trying that the Kartarpur corridor is connected to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara so that the pilgrims who want to visit Guru Nanak’s birthplace can do so without any hassle. A request in this regard has been send to the authorities concerned. The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak Gurdwara on Indian side to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal urged the Pakistan Government to remove the cap on the number of the devotees who pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib and demanded permit fee waiver for them.

"Pakistan has put a cap on number of devotees to 700 and that too for restricted number of days per year. Also the entry fee and permit cost prposed by Pakistan is also very high at Rs 1600 per person on normal days and Rs 8000 per person on special days, it should waive the permit and entry fees and increase the number of devotees to 5000 per dayon normal days and 15,000 on special days," he said.