France President Macron vows to protect women from abusive partners

Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron (File photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is promising new protection for women abused by their husbands or boyfriends, amid growing concern about women killed by abusive partners.

In a Facebook post-Saturday, Macron listed the names of more than 50 women killed as a result of domestic violence, saying "the nation couldn't manage to protect you."

"Saying" the violence that took your life sickens us, revolts us," he promised new measures and better use of existing protections.

Earlier Saturday, protesters in Paris demanded tougher police action when women report abuse. A French feminist group tracking women killed by current or former partners says the number is on the rise this year.

France is stepping up efforts to tackle killings of women resulting from domestic violence, an often-overlooked problem.

