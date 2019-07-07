Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit Russia to attend Eastern Economic Forum

President Putin has also invited PM Narendra Modi to be the main guest at the EEF in Vladivostok and he warmly accepted the invitation.

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Russia in September to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), sources said.

Khan has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation, which was extended last month in a conversation between the two leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek.

"PM Khan has accepted the invitation," sources said. The EEF is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 6 in Vladivostok.

President Putin has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the main guest at the EEF in Vladivostok and he warmly accepted the invitation. Several world leaders are expected to attend the event which is held annually since 2015 in the same city.

Launched by Russia, the EEF serves as a platform for discussion on important issues in global economy, regional integration and development.

The forum seeks to encourage foreign investment in the Russian Far East.

Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities and the chill in the US-Pakistan relations has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

The two countries in August last year inked an agreement allowing Pakistani troops to train in Russia. The two armies have been holding the 'Friendship' drills since 2016.

In October 2016, they held their first-ever joint military exercise in Pakistan.

In 2017, over 200 servicemen took part in the drills, hosted by Russia at Minralney Vody in the North Caucasus at an altitude of 2,300 meters above sea level.

In November 2018, the Pakistan and Russian armies held their third joint military drill - Druzhba-III - during which troops from both the countries took part in various exercises in the mountains in Nowshehra district of northwestern Pakistan.

