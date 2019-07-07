Home World

US says latest Taliban talks 'most productive' so far

The envoy added that direct US-Taliban talks seeking to end nearly 18 years of war would pause for a separate two-day meeting of Afghan representatives and resume on Tuesday.

Published: 07th July 2019 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

DOHA: The seventh round of peace talks between the United States and Afghanistan's Taliban that are ongoing in Qatar are the "most productive" so far, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday.

The insurgents have been meeting with the US envoy in Doha to hammer out a deal that would see the US military quit Afghanistan in return for various guarantees.

"These six days have been the most productive of the rounds we've had with the Talibs," Khalilzad said in Qatar.

"Essentially the four items we have been talking about ever since we started (are) terrorism, withdrawal of foreign troops, inter-Afghan negotiations and dialogue, and ceasefire.

"For the first time I can say we have had substantive discussions, negotiations, and progress on all four issues."

The envoy added that direct US-Taliban talks seeking to end nearly 18 years of war would pause for a separate two-day meeting of Afghan representatives and resume on Tuesday.

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban's office in Qatar, said they were pleased with the US discussions so far.

"We are happy with progress and hope the rest of the work is also done. We have not faced any obstacles yet," he tweeted.

Intra-Afghan talks

About 60 Afghan delegates are expected to attend the so-called intra-Afghan dialogue on Sunday and Monday, including political figures, women and various Afghan stakeholders.

The Taliban, who have steadfastly refused to negotiate with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, have stressed that those attending the intra-Afghan talks will only do so in a "personal capacity".

The United States will not be represented at the intra-Afghan talks, which envoy Khalilzad said would not be on the "Taliban's terms".

The US envoy likewise emphasised that those attending the intra-Afghan dialogue would be there only in their personal capacity. 

"Senior (Afghan) government people are here -- the president's senior advisers... everyone, as far as the Afghan dialogue is concerned, is here in their personal capacity.

"President Ghani is quite comfortable with it," said Khalilzad.

Observers have criticised the US for allowing its own talks with the Taliban to proceed without the formal participation of the Afghan government, which the Taliban label Washington's puppet.

Khalilzad said he hoped direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban could begin "relatively soon" following the intra-Afghan summit.

"It's up to the Afghans to decide when negotiations start," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has previously said Washington wants a deal with the Taliban by September 1 -- ahead of Afghan elections at the end of the month.

Khalilzad said the presidential poll could still go ahead as planned on September 28 even if no deal has been reached, but reiterated hopes a deal could be clinched in time.

President Donald Trump is impatient to pull the remaining 14,000 US troops out of Afghanistan, believing nothing more can be achieved from the military operation launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Trump has overturned US policy on Afghanistan's neighbour Iran, last year pulling out of a nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers.

But Washington's envoy to the Taliban talks said the insurgents were not deterred by the US scrapping its commitment to the landmark accord.

"The Iran deal is not the first deal we've got out of," said Khalilzad.

"But no they haven't said therefore they don't want to reach an agreement with us."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
USA Taliban Qatar US envoy peace
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp