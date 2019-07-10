Bangladesh, Bhutan to finalise preferential trade agreement

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh and Bhutan are going to finalise the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) aiming to boost trade and business between the two countries.

"We're going to finalise the PTA for expanding trade and business between the two countries," Bhutanese Ambassador in Dhaka Sonam T. Rabgye on Tuesday said while paying a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in Dhaka, according to Bangladesh's state-run news agency BSS.

Sheikh Hasina and the Bhutanese envoy discussed the road connectivity between the two countries and offered a Bangladeshi airport and seaports for Bhutan to use. The Prime Minister also emphasized power sector cooperation among the countries of the region.