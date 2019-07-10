Home World

Facebook to double strength of women workforce globally in five years

Facebook said it has people of diverse backgrounds and experiences, more people of colour, more women in both technical and business roles, and more under-represented people in leadership.

Published: 10th July 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo

Facebook logo (File photo | Facebook)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook aims to double the strength of women workers globally in the next five years, along with doubling black and Hispanic employees in the US.

In its 2019 diversity report, Facebook said it has people of diverse backgrounds and experiences, more people of colour, more women in both technical and business roles, and more under-represented people in leadership.

"Most notably, we've achieved a higher representation of women in leadership by focusing on hiring and growing female leaders within the company. Over the last several years, the majority of new female leaders were internally promoted," Maxine Williams, Global Chief Diversity Officer at Facebook said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since 2014, Facebook has increased the number of Black women at Facebook by 25 times and the number of Black men by 10 times.

Facebook said it is the best place to work for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're proud to have earned 100 per cent on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This is the fifth year in a row that we have received the best score," said the company.

Like other tech companies, the social networking giant has also faced criticism for its lack of diversity.

Facebook said it invested USD 4.2 million in the "Align Programme" which increases the number of women and underrepresented people pursuing careers in computer science by providing students who did not study computer science with the opportunity to earn a master's degree in computer science.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Facebook women workforce Facebook workforce diversity Facebook Align Programme
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp