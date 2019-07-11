Home World

Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about Iran's 'malign' acts

Trump and Netanyahu spoke on the telephone on Wednesday, with the US president warning on Twitter of forthcoming "substantially" increased sanctions against Tehran.

Published: 11th July 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Iran's "malign" actions, the White House said Thursday, as escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington threatened to torpedo a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement.

"The two leaders discussed cooperation between the United States and Israel in advancing shared national security interests, including efforts to prevent Iran's malign actions in the region," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke on the telephone on Wednesday, with the US president warning on Twitter of forthcoming "substantially" increased sanctions against Tehran over its announcement that it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Netanyahu confirmed the conversation, tweeting that the leaders had discussed "regional developments and security issues."

"Foremost among them was Iran. I thanked President Trump for his intention to increase sanctions against Iran," Netanyahu added.

The accord struck between world powers promised Iran sanctions relief and an end to its international isolation in return for curbs on the Islamic republic's nuclear program.

But Tehran says it has lost patience with perceived inaction by European countries more than a year after Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement, reimposing stinging sanctions.

Tehran announced on Monday it had surpassed 4.5 percent uranium enrichment -- above the 3.67 percent limit under the accord -- though still far below the 90 percent necessary for military purposes.

With tensions rising, the United States has dispatched a naval carrier, bombers and extra troops to the region to counter perceived threats from Iran.

Trump said last month he had called off a retaliatory military strike against Iran at the last minute after the Islamic republic shot down a US drone that it said had crossed into its airspace, a claim denied by Washington.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Isreal USA JCPOA nuclear deal
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp