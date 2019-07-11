Home World

Maryam Nawaz releases more videos alleging meeting between judge, PML-N supporter

She released a video clip purportedly showing Judge Malik allegedly confessing that he was "blackmailed and forced" to convict Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Published: 11th July 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam.

Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam. (Photo | Twitter @MaryamNSharif)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Thursday released two more video clips to corroborate her claim that a judge met a PML-N supporter to confess that he was "blackmailed and forced" to convict former premier Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 when Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik convicted him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case - one of the three cases filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.

Uploading two video clips on Twitter on Judge Malik's meeting with PML-N sympathiser Nasir Butt at the former's residence, Maryam on Wednesday said: "Judge Malik's official car with a green number plate comes to escort Nasir Butt who then follows the car to Judge's residence. (It) belies all claims of Judge Malik that he mentioned in his press release."

Maryam tweeted a second video which she claimed shows Butt entering the judge's residence. "Judge Malik comes in, greets Butt & switches the lights on," she tweeted.

Maryam released a video clip on Saturday purportedly showing Judge Malik allegedly confessing that he was "blackmailed and forced" to convict Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

READ HERE | Judge 'blackmailed' into issuing verdict against former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, alleges Maryam

The following day Judge Malik termed the video "fabricated and false" and said it was made by twisting his conversations on different occasions.

"The videos showed during the press conference were fake and based on lies and assumptions. Therefore, legal action should be taken against those individuals involved in this," Malik said in press release.

Maryam dismissed Malik's rebuttal, saying like his verdict he issued clarification under pressure.

"The judge sahib is helpless and a hostage. We rather sympathise with him," she said.

She also said that she will release more videos related to this saga.

After the release of the first video, Maryam was summoned by the accountability court (Islamabad) for a fake trust deed related to the properties in court.

The notice asked Maryam or her counsel to appear before the court on July 19 to respond to the application filed by the NAB seeking initiation of proceedings against her for presenting the fake' trust deed before the investigation team and the judge of the accountability court.

"I do not want to lose a chance to expose the misdeeds of the selected government before the people of Pakistan. I will present irrefutable facts before the court in this respect," Maryam said, referring to the notice.

"They want to either arrest or put me under house arrest at any cost. After failing to find anything against me they have reopened a case in which I had been handed down a sentence which the high court had suspended. This (case) is illegal. Therefore, it will not work," she further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maryam Nawaz Nawaz Sharif PML-N Pakistan
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp