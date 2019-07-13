Home World

Sudan activists call for 'justice' marches for those killed in protests

Sudan protest organizers say security forces killed at least 128 people during the dispersal and subsequent crackdown.

Published: 13th July 2019 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans outside the army headquarters.

Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans outside the army headquarters. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KHARTOUM: Sudanese activists are urging people to join nationwide protests calling for justice for those who have been killed during the seven-month uprising.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which has been spearheading the protests since December, says the "Justice First" marches mark 40 days since a deadly dispersal of their protest sit-in outside the military headquarters.

ALSO READ: Sudan ruler vows to implement deal agreed with protesters

Protest organizers say security forces killed at least 128 people during the dispersal and subsequent crackdown.

Saturday's marches come as the ruling military council and protest leaders are planning to sign a power-sharing agreement that includes a joint Sovereign Council set to rule for a little over three years, along with a constitutional declaration.

The deal was meant to end a weekslong political deadlock between the military and protesters since the Khartoum sit-in was razed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudan Sudan activists Sudan protests Sudan protesters killed
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp