Home World

UK can't control no deal Brexit: Philip Hammond

The Chancellor told the BBC that if the UK leaves the European Union (EU)without a deal, then the bloc will control many of the levers - including what happens at the French port of Calais.

Published: 14th July 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

British Chancellor Philip Hammond. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

LONDON: British Chancellor Philip Hammond has said that the UK will not be able to control key elements of a no-deal Brexit, the media reported on Sunday.

The Chancellor told the BBC that if the UK leaves the European Union (EU)without a deal, then the bloc will control many of the levers - including what happens at the French port of Calais. The EU has set the UK a deadline of October 31 to leave the bloc.

Asked if the UK can control Brexit, he told the BBC: "We can't because many of the levers are held by others - the EU 27 or private business. We can seek to persuade them but we can't control it.

"For example, we can make sure that goods flow inwards through the port of Dover without any friction but we can't control the outward flow into the port of Calais.

"The French can dial that up or dial it down, just the same as the Spanish for years have dialled up or dialled down the length of the queues at the border going into Gibraltar."

French officials have previously rejected suggestions they could resort to a "go-slow" policy at Calais if there is no Brexit deal insisting that closing the port would be "economic suicide".

Earlier this month, Hammond told MPs a no-deal Brexit could cost the Treasury up to 90 billion pounds and said it would be up to them to ensure that "doesn't happen".

Davis, who quit as Brexit secretary last year, told the BBC that the Treasury wanted to avoid talking about the prospect of leaving without a deal.

Conservative leadership front-runner Boris Johnson has pledged the UK will leave the EU on October 31 - with or without a deal.

His rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said he can negotiate a new deal for the UK "by the end of September" - and that he "expects" the UK will leave the EU before Christmas.

Voting among the party's 160,000 or so members is under way, with a winner expected to be announced on July 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Philip Hammond Brexit UK
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp