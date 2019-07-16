Bangladeshi man arrested in Kuwait with forged Indian passport

By PTI

DUBAI: A Bangladeshi man wanted by the Interpol for crimes committed in his country has been arrested with a forged Indian passport at the Kuwait International airport, a media report said on Tuesday.

The unidentified man was arrested by the security officers after he arrived at the airport from Dhaka and produced the Indian passport which turned out to be a forged document, the Arab Times, an English daily of Kuwait, reported.

"The suspect is wanted by Interpol and allegedly arrived at the airport on a forged Indian passport. He was earlier deported from the country (Kuwait)," the report said.

When the police checked, they discovered he is wanted by the Interpol for crimes committed in Bangladesh, the report said.

He has been referred to the concerned authorities.