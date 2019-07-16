Home World

EU renews sanctions on North Korea over nuclear programmes

The EU has applied sanctions on 57 persons and has frozen the assets of nine entities as part of its own sanctions regime, Efe news reported on July 16.

Published: 16th July 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Flags and European Union flags (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has voted to renew sanctions against North Korean individuals and entities for contributing to the Asian country's nuclear activities, ballistic missiles and other weapons of mass destruction programmes, as well as for evading the restrictions.

The EU has applied sanctions on 57 persons and has frozen the assets of nine entities as part of its own sanctions regime, Efe news reported on July 16.

It also applied all the corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council, which imposed sanctions on another 80 persons and 75 entities.

EU sanctions against North Korea are the "toughest against any country", the Council said in a statement on Monday, adding that "the EU not only transposes the sanctions imposed by the UN but also has its own autonomous sanctions regime on North Korea, which complements and reinforces the sanctions adopted by the UN".

They were established in response to North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development activities, which violate numerous resolutions made by the UN Security Council.

The EU has repeatedly expressed its firm conviction that "lasting peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula must be achieved by peaceful means", and that "the diplomatic process must be continued as the only way towards realizing that goal".

The ultimate objective still is to achieve "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula", the Council concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EU EU sanctions north korea European Union sanctions UNSC Brussels
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp