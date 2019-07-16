India and Italy to set up fast-track mechanism to facilitate investment

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fast-track system would be set up for companies and investors of India and Italy to facilitate investment proposals in both the countries, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday. "In order to facilitate Italian companies and investors in India and Indian companies and investors in Italy, it has been decided to establish fast-track system for companies and investors of both the countries," the ministry said in a statement.

In order to ensure a structured analysis a continuously updated list of relevant concerns of Indian companies and investors in Italy will be prepared by the Indian Embassy in Italy. The list will form the basis of the FAST–TRACK system in Italy. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wN753cri69

— DPIIT India (@DIPPGOI) July 16, 2019

The key objectives of the system in India will be to pave the way for and identify and solve problems faced by Italian companies and investors with their operations in India. It will also serve as a platform for discussing general suggestions from the point of view of Italian companies and investors with regard to ease of doing business in India.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the ministry, will represent Indian side in this system. The department will facilitate the participation of other relevant ministries and authorities on a case by case basis.

It said that the Italian Embassy in India in close cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency and relevant ministries in Italy will represent the Italian side of this system in India. The fast-track system will be reviewed twice a year at the level of secretary, DPIIT and Italian Ambassador in India.