One Indian among three arrested for cheating people of Rs 80 lakh in Nepal

By PTI

KATHMANDU: One Indian was among three persons arrested for their alleged involvement in an online cheating case, police said.

The arrested have been identified as 30-year-old Akib Javed, a resident of Kanpur city in Uttar Pradesh and two Nepali citizens MD Sagir Seikh, 20, and Yam Dadul Momin, 21.

The trio used to post fake advertisements of electronic gadgets like mobile phones, cameras and watches on various social media, including Facebook, Viber and Whatsapp, police said, adding that they cheated Rs 80 lakh from several people under the pretext of supplying the gadgets at cheap price.