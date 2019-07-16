Two dead, police officer and woman wounded in shooting at methadone clinic in Baltimore

By Associated Press

BALTIMORE (US): Police in Baltimore say two people are dead and a police officer and another person are injured following a shooting at a methadone clinic.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference on Monday that the police sergeant is in stable condition and has gone into surgery.

Harrison said the suspect who fired at the sergeant is dead as well as another person who was found inside the clinic. A woman who was injured by gunfire inside the clinic is expected to survive. Harrison said the shooting was reported shortly after 7 am.

He said the incident was captured on video by body cameras worn by the officers. Witnesses told The Baltimore Sun a man had entered the clinic with a gun and demanded methadone. The Baltimore Sun reports multiple people were being carried out on stretchers from the treatment centre.