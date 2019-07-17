Donald Trump welcomes JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's arrest

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed the arrest of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan, saying "great pressure" was exerted over Islamabad in the last two years to find the "mastermind" of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, was arrested while he was going to Gujranwala from Lahore on Wednesday morning when he was arrested by the anti-terrorism authorities of the Punjab Province.

Saeed's arrest comes just days ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the US and talks with President Trump who has previously admonished Pakistan for not doing enough to rein in terror groups operating from its soil.

After a ten year search, the so-called “mastermind” of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

Saeed was presented before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Gujranwala that sent him on judicial remand for seven days. He was subsequently shifted to Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail, Pakistani officials said.

Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, including American nationals. He was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.