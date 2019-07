By PTI

KATHMANDU: A 70-year-old Indian woman has been arrested in Nepal's Chitwan district for carrying 43-kg hashish, police said Wednesday.

Nurjaha Khatun, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, has been living at his daughter's home at Ratnanagar municipality-2 in Chitwan.

She was nabbed on Monday by a police team from Tandi area, a police official said.