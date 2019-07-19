Racism becomes most searched word after Donald Trump's 'go back' remark 

Home World

Donald Trump has escalated his verbal spat with liberal Democratic Congresswomen and stated that the "many terrible things they say about the US must not be allowed to go unchallenged."

Published: 19th July 2019

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: As US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his attack on four minority congresswomen "squad" with his racist remarks, it appears people are reaching for their dictionaries in order to understand the meaning of his accusations.

Merriam-Webster tweeted its top searches on its online dictionary for the night after the Trump campaign rally.

They were (in order): racism, socialism, fascism, concentration camp, xenophobia and bigot.

Trump has escalated his verbal spat with liberal Democratic Congresswomen and stated that the "many terrible things they say about the US must not be allowed to go unchallenged."

While he continued to not name the Representatives, the consecutive Twitter outbursts come shortly after Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley condemned the President's immigration policies, according to CNN.

The representatives, who are all women of colour, also criticised the conditions at border detention facilities.

His previous tweets, in which he asked the Congresswomen to go back to the countries they "originally" came from, have been criticised for being racist.

"So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, RACIST," Trump's latest tweet read.

"Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behaviour, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!" he added.

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to condemn Trump's recent "racist" outburst directed at four Democratic congresswomen, who are all People of Colour (POC).

The vote was 240-187, according to CNN. Four Republican leaders and one independent supported the resolution as well.

Tuesday's vote at the House witnessed several high-octane moments, including Pelosi's strong criticism of Trump.

The choice of words used by Pelosi against Trump reportedly violated House rules, which halted floor action for an hour during which a heated debate regarding Pelosi's statements ensued. 

