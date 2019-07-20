Home World

Indian mother gets six-year jail term in UK for cold-blooded murder of seven-month-old baby

In the post mortem of the seven-month-old infant, doctors found older healing injuries including new and healing fractures to the skull, cracked ribs and bleeding behind the eyes.

Published: 20th July 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Child murder

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: An India-born woman has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment after a UK court found her guilty of manslaughter and cruelty against her seven-month-old daughter.

Shalina Padmanabha, 33, had conceived Shagun after years of trying IVF treatment with her husband.

The court heard that she abused her for three months after the premature baby spent the first four and a half months of life in hospital.

"You were carrying out acts of assault against this baby or knew, no doubt, almost immediately after an incident occurred that you had done something you shouldn't," said Justice Patricia McGowan, during sentencing at the Old Bailey court in London on Friday.

"I accept entirely that you are devastated by the loss of your child...It is entirely wrong to say you show remorse and even now you do not accept responsibility," she said.

Shagun had suffered 8-centimeter and 11-centimetre fractures to the skull as well as injuries to the legs.

The seven-month-old girl suffered fatal head injuries from either Padmanabha hitting her or bashing her head against a hard surface, the Inner London Crown Court was told during the trial.

The baby was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in east London but later died from her injuries in the early hours of August 15, 2017.

In the post mortem, doctors found a number of older healing injuries including new and healing fractures to the skull, cracked ribs and bleeding behind the eyes, PTI cites the 'Daily Mirror' report.

The injuries were consistent with the baby being shaken, squeezed by the ribs and having her left leg pulled and twisted. Jurors were told some of the injuries dated as far back as three months, showing the baby had been abused for almost half her life.

A jury cleared Padmanabha of murder but convicted her of manslaughter and of cruelty against a person under 16.

"That scan revealed she had died as a result of catastrophic injuries to her head. It is the Crown's case that the defendant, her mother, inflicted those injuries," Tracey Ayling, arguing for the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), told the court.

During the trial, Padmanabha claimed she did not know what caused her daughter to collapse. Following her arrest, she told police officers she simply had a "very strong" and "wriggly" baby.

Shagun had suffered from a number of medical issues, which required her to remain in the hospital for the first four and a half months. After she was discharged, she needed to be fed a specialist diet via a tube, had severe eczema and a small hole in her head.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK murder UK child crime Indian woman child murder
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp