Home World

US President Trump asks Sweden PM Stefan Lofven to 'resolve' rapper A$AP Rocky's arrest

The New York-based rapper, A$AP Rocky, is in Swedish jail since July 2018 after he was involved in a June street fight in Stockholm.

Published: 20th July 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump and New York-based rapper A$AP Rocky.

US President Donald Trump and New York-based rapper A$AP Rocky.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Following the lobbying by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to interfere and "resolve" the issue of rapper A$AP Rocky's incarceration.

"Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!" Trump tweeted.

The New York-based rapper is in Swedish jail since early this month after he was involved in a June street fight in Stockholm.

A Swedish court reportedly ruled Friday that he could be held at least another week as prosecutors determined whether to charge him, reported The Hill.

Kim on Friday held discussion with Trump son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner and urged them to interfere in the matter. She later tweeted her thanks.

"Kardashian West, who has lobbied the administration on criminal justice issues before, tweeted her thanks for their efforts on Thursday," she added.

Meanwhile, Trump credited Melania Trump with bringing the rapper's case to his attention.

"We're working with state department and we hope to get him home soon," the first lady said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanye West Kim Kardashian US President Donald Trump Donald Trump A$AP Melania Trump A$AP Rocky
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp