US President Trump asks Sweden PM Stefan Lofven to 'resolve' rapper A$AP Rocky's arrest

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Following the lobbying by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to interfere and "resolve" the issue of rapper A$AP Rocky's incarceration.

"Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!" Trump tweeted.

The New York-based rapper is in Swedish jail since early this month after he was involved in a June street fight in Stockholm.

A Swedish court reportedly ruled Friday that he could be held at least another week as prosecutors determined whether to charge him, reported The Hill.

Kim on Friday held discussion with Trump son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner and urged them to interfere in the matter. She later tweeted her thanks.

Meanwhile, Trump credited Melania Trump with bringing the rapper's case to his attention.

"We're working with state department and we hope to get him home soon," the first lady said.