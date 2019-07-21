Citizen journalist Anas al-Dyab among 11 civilians killed in northwest Syria
The head of the White Helmets, group of rescue workers in rebel areas, said Anas al-Dyab, a member of the group, was killed while 'trying to show the world what's going on in Syria.'
Published: 21st July 2019 10:48 PM | Last Updated: 21st July 2019 10:48 PM | A+A A-
SYRIA: A young citizen journalist was among 11 civilians killed in air raids on Syria's Idlib region Sunday, rescue workers and a monitor said, as he filmed the Russia-backed regime bombardment of the battered enclave.
Anas al-Dyab, a photographer and videographer in his early 20s, was a member of the White Helmets who also contributed to AFP.
Life and death.
A wounded girl, lying next to the body of her dead sister, waits to be rescued from under the rubble after Syrian regime bombardment of Khan Sheikhun, in rebel-held Idlib provincehttps://t.co/GEZC5C0P4L