Citizen journalist Anas al-Dyab among 11 civilians killed in northwest Syria

The head of the White Helmets, group of rescue workers in rebel areas, said Anas al-Dyab, a member of the group, was killed while 'trying to show the world what's going on in Syria.'

Published: 21st July 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Anas al-Dyab, photographer, videographer.

Anas al-Dyab, photographer, videographer. (Photo | Anas al-Dyab, Twitter)

By AFP

SYRIA: A young citizen journalist was among 11 civilians killed in air raids on Syria's Idlib region Sunday, rescue workers and a monitor said, as he filmed the Russia-backed regime bombardment of the battered enclave.

Anas al-Dyab, a photographer and videographer in his early 20s, was a member of the White Helmets who also contributed to AFP.

