Home World

DR Congo's Ebola spearhead Health Minister Oly Ilunga resigns after he was replaced

Since August 2018, Ebola has infected more than 2,500 people in DR Congo, killing more than 1,700 of them.

Published: 22nd July 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ebola

Health workers treating an Ebola victim. ( File photo | AP)

By PTI

KINSHASA: DR Congo's health minister resigned Monday, citing his removal as the head of his country's Ebola response and concerns over a proposed "experiment" with a new, unlicensed vaccine.

"As a result of your decision to place the response to the Ebola outbreak under your direct supervision...I hereby submit my resignation as health minister," Oly Ilunga wrote in a resignation letter to President Felix Tshisekedi.

"As in any war, because that is what this is, there cannot be several centres of decision-making for risk of creating confusion," said the letter.

Ilunga also objected to suggestions "by actors who have demonstrated a clear lack of ethics" to introduce a second vaccine to the country's fight against the highly-infectious haemorrhagic virus disease.

"Strong pressure has been exerted for several months to roll out a new experiment in DR Congo," he wrote.

Tshisekedi on Saturday replaced Ilunga as the head of the country's response to the latest Ebola epidemic, which has killed more than 1,700 people.

Nearly 170,000 people have been given an Ebola vaccine manufactured by German pharma giant Merck since the outbreak started in the Democratic Republic of Congo a year ago.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been pushing for the introduction of a second vaccine produced by US company Johnson & Johnson, but the health ministry under Ilunga has resisted such a move, citing the risks of introducing a new product in communities where mistrust of Ebola responders is already high.

The Merck vaccine is tested but unlicensed, while the Johnson & Johnson drug is still in the trial investigation stage.

"It would be unrealistic to believe that the new vaccine, proposed by actors who have demonstrated a clear lack of ethics by voluntarily hiding important information from health authorities, could have a decisive impact on the control of the epidemic," said Ilunga, a medical doctor.

He did not refer to anyone by name.

On Saturday, the presidency announced that coordination of the anti-Ebola campaign would now fall under Tshisekedi's direct supervision.

This came shortly after the WHO gave the outbreak the high-alert status of "public health emergency of international concern".

Reporting to Tshisekedi would be Jean-Jacques Muyambe Tamfum, director of the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa.

He was a member of the team that investigated the first known Ebola outbreak in then-Zaire 1976.

Since August last year, Ebola has infected more than 2,500 people in DR Congo, killing more than 1,700 of them, in the second-biggest epidemic since more than 11,300 people died in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone between 2014-2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congo ebola outbreak Ebola outbreak congo Oly Ilunga
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp