Four shot dead, seven wounded in Acapulco's popular bar in US

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities say gunmen have killed four men and wounded seven other people in a bar in the Pacific Coast resort city of Acapulco.

The Guerrero state prosecutor's office says the shootings took place Sunday morning at a watering hole called Mr Bar, which is located on the city's broad coastal avenue across the street from high-rise beachside hotels.

The victims were all Acapulco residents.

Forensic examiners recovered 21 bullet casings from the scene.

One suspect was arrested.

Authorities were interviewing witnesses to determine whether the shooting may have been the result of an attack or a dispute between patrons.

Guerrero state and Acapulco have seen high violence and homicide rates.

Fashionable decades ago for many in the Hollywood jet-set, the resort city has fallen off among international tourists.