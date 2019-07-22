Home World

Four shot dead, seven wounded in Acapulco's popular bar in US

The Guerrero state prosecutor's office says the shootings took place Sunday morning at a watering hole called Mr Bar.

Published: 22nd July 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities say gunmen have killed four men and wounded seven other people in a bar in the Pacific Coast resort city of Acapulco.

The Guerrero state prosecutor's office says the shootings took place Sunday morning at a watering hole called Mr Bar, which is located on the city's broad coastal avenue across the street from high-rise beachside hotels.

The victims were all Acapulco residents.

Forensic examiners recovered 21 bullet casings from the scene.

One suspect was arrested.

Authorities were interviewing witnesses to determine whether the shooting may have been the result of an attack or a dispute between patrons.

Guerrero state and Acapulco have seen high violence and homicide rates.

Fashionable decades ago for many in the Hollywood jet-set, the resort city has fallen off among international tourists.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mexico City USA Crimes US Shootings Acapulco
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp